The final weekend of October is here and overall it will be pretty nice. Unlike in recent days when we saw a fair share of blue skies, clouds will be more of a feature of our skies this weekend, however.

The combination of a northeast breeze with some moisture behind a weak front and thin, upper level clouds flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico will fuel more clouds than sunshine. Still expect to see some sunshine here-and-there.

As mentioned, a weak front will sideswipe the region on Saturday, leading to a gradually increasing breeze. This could draw in a few showers Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, most areas will be dry with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will feature likely dry conditions along with lower humidity and below average high temperatures in the low 80s. This will make for great conditions for the 1PM Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium!

More in the way of significant changes are ahead for next week as a second front crosses through Monday into Tuesday. This front will usher in a return to the windy conditions through much of next week with passing rain showers possible, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. As far as temperatures are concerned, highs will hold steady in the low to mid 80s.

By Halloween, fewer showers are expected. It will still be quite breezy for the holiday Thursday but at least temperatures will be comfortable and seasonable.