Get ready for some action. Action scenes are fun to watch in movies, but imagine getting some one-on-one experience on how the pros actually make it happen. Deco’s Alex Miranda always does his own stunts and joins us live.

The team here at Miami Action Design in Kendall has performed in big major blockbusters like Bad Boys, Black Panther and of course, Dune. But now you can learn the movie magic just like an actual action hero right here in the 305.

This is not a movie set in Hollywood.

It’s Miami Action Design in Kendall.

The only stunt gym in the state of Florida now open off Southwest 128th Street.

Yessenia Cossio: “I mean, we know it’s going to be something different. Extreme. We’re basically pioneers here in South Florida, especially. There’s never been anything like this.”

It’s designed for thrill seekers, fitness enthusiasts…

Yessenia Cossio: “Whether you want it or not, you’re going to get abs.”

Alex Miranda: “You don’t have a choice. You’re going to get those abs whether you like it or not.”

Yessenia Cossio: “Yeah, absolutely. Especially with everything you do. Because, I mean, we train anything from fight choreography to wire to tricking to parkour, to high falls, to wrecks.”

And aspiring stunt performers.

Alex Miranda: “You are a martial artist. You’re also a real stuntman, which is so cool.”

Antonio Jackson: “Well, I’m one of the instructors here in multiple disciplines. Whether it’s fighting for film, Filipino martial arts, swords, falls, tumbling, tricking, all that. But today I would like to demonstrate Balintawak, which is a Filipino martial arts.”

Antonio gives a demonstration

Antonio Jackson: “So the disarms happens.”

Alex Miranda: “At what point do I just get the stick and hit him in the face?”

Co-owners Yessenia, who you may remember from Ultimate Tag on Fox Dynamite, and Parkour Master Christopher have assembled a dream team of expert instructors.

Alex Miranda: “You’re going to teach me how to do tricking. What’s tricking?”

Salef Celiz: “Well, tricking exactly is. Tricking is a combination of martial arts, gymnastics, breakdancing, a bunch of acrobatics mixed in one setting.”

Who have worked in major film productions and now bring Hollywood-style action training to everyone.

Christopher Bogdanski: “For this gag, we want to pick a side for our manhood and keep it out of the way.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m sorry. What?”

Christopher Bogdanski: “So you’re going to move it either left or right?”

Alex Miranda: “Move what?”

Yessenia Cossio: “This is a Gu trap, what you’re doing today. This is actually a very advanced wire gag. So you’re really ballsy today.”

Alex Miranda (flies away by Gu Trap): “Ohhhh!”.

But the movie moment I wanted to have was less John Wick and more Wicked.

Day passes are $20. Monthly memberships $100. Classes start at $30.

Miami Action Design is open weekdays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Action Design

12910 SW 122 Ave, Miami Florida 33186

Instagram Page



