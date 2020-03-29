Miami party scene adjusting to social distancing, curfew

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami has been under curfew since Friday night, when 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfews were put in effect.

This did not stop the partying, however, as residents played loud music for neighbors and nearby businesses to enjoy.

Commander Freddie Cruz of the Miami Police Department said, “Here we are at Paraiso Bay where they decided to do their part and have a concert. But not just any concert, a balcony concert where everybody is staying in place, quarantined in their apartment, while the party is on the pool deck and everybody maintaining their distance. Again, this is just another way of responsibly partying.”

Residents must stay home during curfew, though traveling for work, medical supplies or walking your dog within 250 feet of your home.

