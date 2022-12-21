MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Fire Rescue is sharing the spirit of the season with local students.

Crew members on Wednesday made a special delivery to several schools in Miami.

The firefighters were Santa’s little helpers, packing tons of toys for the celebration.

The toy drive aims to give every child a chance to enjoy the holiday.

“For these kids, it may be the only Christmas that they really have, and they actually get to meet Santa,” said Alex Martinez with the Miami Firefighters Benevolent Association. “They sit on his lap, Santa calls their name and presents a toy to them. It’s very special for the kids, and you can’t beat the look on their faces when they see him.”

“It makes me feel really grateful that this school can be able to do that,” said student Nancy Godoy.

The children were all smiles as Santa showed up in a big red fire truck.

Old St. Nick handed out gifts to more than 700 students.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.