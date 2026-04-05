Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officially inducted 34 new members into its cadet program during a ceremony on Saturday morning. The event for Cadet Class 2501 was held Saturday morning at the department’s training facility in Doral.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Cadet Program is designed for young individuals pursuing careers in the fire service or medical field. The program provides opportunities for participants to apply their training at community events and organizational activities while developing their professional knowledge.

The ceremony for Cadet Class 2501 took place at the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Training Facility. The Doral site serves as the central location for departmental instruction and specialized training. Following the induction, the 34 cadets will begin applying their skills through various organizational activities and community events.

Ray Jadallah serves as the fire chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. During the ceremony, Jadallah addressed the new members regarding their commitment to the department and the community.

“Congratulations to our fire cadets as they are welcomed into our Cadet Program,” Jadallah said. “Their hard work, perseverance, accomplishments and selfless spirit of service set a strong example, reinforcing the proud tradition of the fire service and inspiring future generations to lead with courage, knowledge and integrity.”

The program focuses on helping participants continue developing their knowledge within the fire service. In addition to technical fire skills, the curriculum prepares individuals for professional roles within the medical field.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.