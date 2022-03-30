MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach officials said there were no issues during the time of a curfew that was enforced as a result of the violence that unfolded in the city’s entertainment district during spring break weekends.

City officials made the announcement on Wednesday as spring break crowds continue to died down, two days after the the curfew was lifted.

Nevertheless, Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements said no one should have gotten hurt in the first place.

“There’s some comfort, a little comfort, in knowing that no one got hurt this week and on my watch, but I live with five people that now I have to worry about and what their perception is of South Florida based on what happened on my street,” he said.

The five people Clements referred to were injured during two shootings on South Beach.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.