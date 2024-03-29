MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Life is too short to have boring hair. We all know that in SoFlo. TikTok is a big go-to for inspo.

We asked a Supercuts expert in Miami Beach to show us some favorite dos, so do take a look.

TikTok video: “This is what it looks like completely styled.”

Awe, how cute! TikTok hairstyle trends are all the buzz.

But which ones are worth trying? Miami Beach Supercuts pro Mayelin Castillo has some pointers.

Mayelin Castillo: “Hair trends are always changing in TikTok, but what I see more now is the bubble braids, the slick bun, heatless curls, and also the butterfly cut, which is layers.”

OK, let’s start with bubble braids.

Mayelin Castillo: “I’m going to part the hair in sections. This is the first section. Little rubber band, and I’m going to put it tight. Before you go to the next, it’s important to take the middle part and take it out a little bit.”

So gel, tie, pull and repeat.

Mayelin Castillo: “Buns are in either high bun, middle bun, low bun, depending on where you’re going and how you feel. We part it a little bit in the middle.”

And it’s all in the brush strokes. Pull and pull all the hair back, until..

Mayelin Castillo: “You make sure there is no bumps, then you take the softer side, just to make sure there is no little hairs coming out.”

Smooth and shiny, just how we like it. Then you twist and tie.

And, for that natural body, try using these bendable curlers.

Mayelin Castillo: “It’s basically just putting it on and in the morning taking it out. So just make sure the ends are in.”

Once you wake up, and remove, you’ll have an instant bounce. You’ll want a professional to get this butterfly effect.

Mayelin Castillo: “The butterfly cut is long layers. So, basically, long hair, and then it goes from short to long.”

Fabulous. One of the hardest things to do in SoFlo with the humidity is to have a good hair. Good thing TikTok saved the day.

