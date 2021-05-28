The weekend starts out fine but it may end soggy.

The high pressure system that has been anchored across South Florida for the last two weeks, delivering mild temps and dry weather, is slowly moving away. Saturday will see the start of a change in our weather pattern with a little more humidity, warmer temps, and an isolated shower. A front across the Southeast will be part of the change ahead.

Sunday will be a transitional day as we go from our recent dry cycle to a more humid and warm pattern. May even see a stray inland storm.

The front moving south will stall across Central Florida. It will trap moisture being drawn up into South Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

As you can see, our chances for rain will gradually increase through Monday with a better chance for showers on Memorial Day and then probabilities will continue to increase for much of next week.