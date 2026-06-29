SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit has recovered 87-year-old Rodrigo Portuondo.

According to the MDSO Special Victims Bureau, Portuondo was last seen on Saturday in the 4600 Block of Southwest 127th Court.

Portuondo was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray pants, and black shoes. He has brown eyes and grey hair, stands 5 feet 3 inches, and weighs 150 pounds.

On Sunday night, detectives confirmed they safely recovered Portuondo, and he has been reunited with loved ones.

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