MDC North site to administer Pfizer doses amid clot concerns with J&J vaccine

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - As South Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites gear up for another week of inoculations, a major change is coming to one of the largest in the state.

Starting Tuesday, the site at Miami Dade College’s North Campus in Northwest Miami-Dade will administer first and second doses of Pfizer. The change comes after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was put on pause over clot concerns.

Meanwhile, the site at Hard Rock Stadium continues to administer doses until 10 p.m. every day.

7News cameras captured a line of vehicles waiting to receive their shots. This site offers Pfizer doses to anyone 16 and older.

Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management had a word of advice to patients planning to head to the Miami Gardens location.

“You can come down here. Chances are you can get in and out very quickly,” he said. “No appointment is required anymore. However, we are urging people to pre-register for the Hard Rock site.”

This weekend’s rollout happened as health officials marked a milestone in the effort to vaccinate Americans. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about half of the adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here. To pre-register for the Hard Rock Stadium site, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

