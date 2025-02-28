March arrives this Saturday and it will begin with warmer temperatures following the overall warm month of February we just endured.

Winds will flow out of the west-southwest, driving high temperatures into the low to mid 80s across Miami-Dade and Broward and mid 70s across most of the Florida Keys.

That will be paired with sunshine and patchy clouds, which could produce a spotty shower.

A front will then cross through overnight Saturday, leading to a minor drop in temperatures for Sunday morning with widespread lows below average in the upper 50s to low 60s for most locations.

Sunday is looking absolutely fantastic with abundant sunshine and dry conditions as high pressure builds in across the southeastern US.

Heading into next week, temperatures will start to climb once again with temperatures likely reaching their warmest on Wednesday. This will also result in overnight lows warming from around 60F Sunday to around 70F Wednesday.

It’s not until another front arrives Thursday, which is when temperatures will drop slightly again.

Besides an elevated shower chance Wednesday night, the pattern will stay mostly dry and quiet these next seven days.