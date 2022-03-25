A man convicted in a hit-and-run on the Dolphin Expressway that left a man and his adult son dead has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Earl Lewis slammed his head against a courtroom wall and fell to the floor after a Miami-Dade Circuit judge announced his sentence, Friday.

Family members of the victims, 57-year-old Jose Cepeda Luna and 34-year-old Cesar Cepeda, were in court to witness Lewis’ reaction.

Lewis’ mother, Duvean Bouin, said she disagrees with the sentencing.

“He left the scene. Once he saw the two bodies, he freaked out. He wanted to commit suicide,” she said. “It was an accident. He’s never had a violent crime, no one in my family.”

On Feb. 9, 2018, Lewis was driving on State Road 836 when he struck and killed Cepeda Luna and Cepeda. Prosecutors said Lewis stole one of their cars and took off.

Lewis will also serve 17 years of probation.

