MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody following a large police response seen swarming an apartment complex in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood overnight.

The potential suspect was seen by witnesses scaling balconies, attempting to evade arrest.

Video captured armed SWAT teams entering the Bay Parc Apartments, searching the balconies floor by floor as residents attempting to enter their homes were left stranded outside for hours. Later, the officers were seen dragging what appears to be the suspect out of the apartments in handcuffs by the t-shirt.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation, as well as the identity and potential crimes of the suspect, are unclear.

Officials have since left the area following a massive investigation.

7News has reached out to Miami Police for more details.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.