MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was found dead Monday morning in an apparent drowning in Miramar, police said.

Officers responded to the 2240 block of Sherman Circle North around 10 a.m. and discovered the body.

Miramar Police said it appears that the body has been in the water for more than a day.

The man’s identity has not been released, and the circumstances surrounding the drowning remain under investigation.

