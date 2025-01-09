FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man suspected of trying to start a fire has died following a confrontation with police outside a warehouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Around 6:30a.m., Thursday, Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the 5300 block of Northwest 33rd Avenue after receiving a call reporting a fire.

According to police, when they arrived they found a small rubbish fire and a suspect throwing a explosive devices.

“And they also encountered a suspect who was holding incendiary devices,” said Chief Bill Schultz with the police department.

At some point during the exchange, officers said they opened fire, killing the suspect.

“The suspect was given verbal commands to drop and did not comply. As a result there was an officer-involved shooting,” said Schultz.

While the police chief would not specify what kind of incendiary device the suspect was holding, 7News cameras captured a wine bottle with a cloth stuff inside, similar to a Molotov cocktail.

Police say the man was not armed with a weapon otherwise.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, as officers surrounded the warehouse and tapped off the area to being their investigation.

A shopping cart along with some burned debris was seen on the ground and right next to it was the person’s body.

The small rubbish fire was put out and it appears there’s no damage to any nearby structures.

People who work nearby said homeless people frequent the area, though officers would not confirm this.

“There’s just quite a few around here. You see them all the time, walking around, they do weird things at night. There’s a guy in a tent,” said a man.

Hours before the rubbish fire broke out, there was another fire just a block away, damaging a building.

Police are now investigating if the two fires are connected.

“The circumstances of that fire is similar to the fire that followed. Our investigation into these arsons and the subsequent officer-involved shooting remains ongoing and we will investigate all possibilities, including the connection to the fire that preceded this fire,” said Schultz.

The suspect’s identity is still unknown.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, per protocol when there’s an officer-involved shooting.

At this time, two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

