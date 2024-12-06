SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in the Goulds neighborhood of Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near SW 120th Avenue and 220th Street just before 11:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials say the shooting is being investigated as an attempted robbery. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is a man who was last seen wearing an orange shirt and orange pants.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been provided.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

