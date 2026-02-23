MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man is behind bars after he shot and killed a locksmith in an apartment building, police said.

Luis David Lemus has been charged with second-degree murder. The 32-year-old is being held without bond.

According to City of Miami Police, the shooting happened Friday in an apartment building on Southwest Eighth Street, near 63rd Court.

Investigators said Lemus called the locksmith to his apartment unit after getting locked out.

The arrest report states the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back of the head while he was working on the lock.

The locksmith was pronounced dead at the scene.

