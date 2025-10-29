AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 24-year-old Hollywood man was arrested after police said he struck a child and caused a disturbance while intoxicated at the Aventura Mall.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to Tap 42 restaurant at about 5:35 p.m., Tuesday, after witnesses reported that Robier Font Osaba was being belligerent and abusive toward a child and had left without paying his bill.

Witnesses told police they saw Osaba hit the child in the back of the head with a cellphone and shove a glass into the child’s mouth in an apparent attempt to make him drink, causing the child to cry, according to the report.

Police said Osaba was found inside the mall with the child and appeared to be under the influence, with slurred speech and difficulty maintaining balance.

When officers tried to detain him, he resisted before being handcuffed and escorted out of the mall, where he continued yelling and drawing attention from shoppers, according to the report.

The child’s mother later took custody of the child, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

Osaba was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer without violence.

He was also trespassed indefinitely from Aventura Mall.

