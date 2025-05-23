MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of committing another Miami Beach crime appeared in bond court Friday.

34-year-old Ravesh Rabindranauth appeared before a Miami-Dade judge after, officials say, he struck two people, including a child, and damaged a vehicle.

He faces two counts of battery and criminal mischief.

The judge described one of the victims’ injuries.

“He goes up to two victims and punches one lady in the face; she got cuts on both of her lips,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “He goes up, and I guess he struck the victim, the 13-year-old child, on the left cheek with a backhanded motion.”

This is not Rabindranauth’s first run-in with the law. In September 2024, he was caught attempting to steal a luxury car, getting trapped until police arrived.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox