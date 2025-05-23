MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of committing another Miami Beach crime appeared in bond court Friday.

34-year-old Ravesh Rabindranauth appeared before a Miami-Dade judge after, officials say, he struck two people, including a child, and damaged a vehicle.

He faces two counts of battery and criminal mischief.

The judge described one of the victims’ injuries.

“He goes up to two victims and punches one lady in the face; she got cuts on both of her lips,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “He goes up, and I guess he struck the victim, the 13-year-old child, on the left cheek with a backhanded motion.”

This is not Rabindranauth’s first run-in with the law. In September 2024, he was caught attempting to steal a luxury car, getting trapped until police arrived.

