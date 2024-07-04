There are plenty of spots in South Florida where glitz and glamour rule. Nothing wrong with that, but sometimes, you just want to kick back with a glass of wine, some tasty snacks and relax. Lucky you. We know just the joint.

At Magie in Miami’s Little River neighborhood, something new is waiting for you.

Caroline Strauss: “So Magie is all about this kind of expression of wonder and joy, but all through adventure, so bringing the concept to life by bringing adventurous opportunities here.”

The wine bar is filling the need for a local go-to destination that’s mellow, friendly and cool.

Caroline Strauss: “I think that there’s a big lack of spaces where you can just go chill in Miami. I think Miami has a lot of ‘club-sturants’ and massive, amazing restaurants, but it doesn’t have kind of just a great space for people to hang out and come together.”

If you get a certain European vibe when you’re hanging out here, don’t be surprised. That was the plan from the beginning.

Caroline Strauss: “I spend a lot of time in Europe and Spain, and I really wanted to bring my travels home. I think that there’s a lot of culture that I can share, and through wine and food, I’m hoping to do that here at Magie.”

Just to be clear, Magie isn’t a restaurant in the traditional sense.

Caroline Strauss: “This is a great snack bar. You’re definitely gonna come here before dinner, after dinner, or if you’re looking to just kinda nosh throughout the evening.”

You may come here to relax, but there is a bit of work to be done.

Caroline Strauss: “Everything is cashier-style here, so you’re gonna browse the coolers, pick what you want, find your favorite meats and cheeses that are always gonna be rotating with cool new stuff that we find. You’re gonna build your own plate. We’ll plate it all for you.”

The end result is nothing short of terrific.

Check out one of the charcuterie plates they put together, with honeycomb from Miami. There are dynamite sausages, escargot, food in tins, and this bad boy, directly from England.

Caroline Strauss: “And we have an excellent, toasty, London-style grilled cheese with a nice little spicy peperoncino.”

We should really turn our attention to the reason they call this place a wine bar. It is the wine.

Caroline Strauss: “The wine is very eclectic, very heavy on Spain and Portugal, with a little bit of italian flair. So we have some excellent wine in the can program, which I know is a little taboo, all local beers, and a very, very cool wine-by-the-bottle selection.”

To enjoy Magie, leave your drop-dead outfit and your hipper-than-thou attitude at home.

Caroline Strauss: “You don’t need to spend a ton of money here. You can invite as many people as you want, there’s no reservations, and it’s a really good place just to spend your time.”

Ron Flores: “I kinda feel like I’m in my own living room, sitting down, having your little coffee table going on, sitting down, drinking, talking to your wife. It’s really kinda nice.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Magie

8281 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33138

instagram.com/magiemiami

