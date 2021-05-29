MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools will not require students to wear face masks while engaging in outdoor activities until the end of the current school year.

In an update tweeted Saturday evening, M-DCPS officials said they have “reached an agreement with United Teachers of Dade. Beginning June 1st and for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, masks will be optional for students participating in planned outdoor activities, with physical distancing and principals’ approval.”

However, officials stressed, “Masks will continue to be required indoors.”

The announcement marks a course reversal for M-DCPS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, who said earlier in May that masks would be mandatory for everyone on campus for the rest of this school year.

The last day of school is June 9.

