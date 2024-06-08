NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community came together to take part in a touching tribute to a high school football coach who was killed at his Opa-locka home.

Holding balloons and with heavy hearts, participants gathered Friday evening at Miami Norland Senior High School in Northwest Miami-Dade to pay their respects to the school’s beloved football coach, Keon Bernard Smith.

“We will never forget Keon. The pain will never leave, but teach us how to manage this,” said a speaker as he led those in attendance in prayer.

Fittingly, they’re remembering the fallen coach on the field where he worked, taught and inspired.

“Keon affected a lot of people, man. I’m just being straight up with y’all,” said the speaker.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Smith was shot and killed inside his apartment in the area of Northwest 132nd Street and 28th Avenue, early Monday morning. It’s a crime that remains unsolved.

“This hurt the community,” said the speaker.

Nylah Clark, Smith’s stepdaughter, said her stepfather was a loving force in her life.

“He’s my stepdad, but he’s been in my life since I was 2, so that’s my dad, and nobody can tell me otherwise,” she said.

Clark said she will remember Smith as a one-of-a-kind individual who changed people’s lives.

“It just reminds me just how much of a great person my dad was, how many people he impacted,” she said. “A lot of fun, very stern with us, but we always had fun.”

Smith’s cousin, Lorenzo Chestnut, also spoke with 7News about the coach.

“He put family before everything, he put family and then his kids,” he said. “He was a very spiritual guy, because that’s how we were raised.”

Current and former members of Smith’s football family also reflected on what he meant to them.

“He made everybody smile. Always a good time with him,” said player Jerrard Smith.

“Deeply hurt, still trying to process what’s going on,” said Walter Walker, who coached alongside Smith.

Others on hand at the memorial were not coworkers or players, but said they benefited from having known him.

“He, like, taught me a lot. He helped me to show me things that I’ve been through,” said Evena Jean-Jacques, a friend of the victim.

Whether recently at Norland or at a different school, Smith’s impact was bigger than football.

“He really touched my heart. He helped me through struggles, football related and academic,” said Kadin Jean-Jacques, who was coached by Smith.

“It’s good to know that he was still doing what he loved, so he’s gonna be greatly missed,” said coach Daryl Bethune.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

