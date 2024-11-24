HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together on Hollywood Beach to grieve the loss of a 2-year-old girl, months after, authorities said, she was killed by her own father, and now family members are calling for changes to the court system that, they said, contributed to the child’s death.

Moana Clark released flowers out to sea on Saturday evening as she mourned the loss of her daughter, Melody Alana Rose Duran.

The parent’s pain is is unimaginable on what would have been the toddler’s third birthday.

“My daughter was my world,” she said.

Melody lost her life back on May 28. Her family has been devastated since.

“She was very sweet, very vibrant, caring,” said Clark.

The child’s father, Jerónimo Duran, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Police said the 33-year-old brutally killed Melody inside his grandmother’s Pembroke Pines home.

Maisel Beckham with Families Against Court Travesties said that despite Clark’s repeated warnings about Duran’s unstable mental health and concerning behavior, the court granted him unsupervised visitation.

“I’ve been working with [Moana] for the last six months, and she’s just devastated,” said Beckham. “The system failed her; they failed her daughter.”

Now Clark, along with the organization, are hoping for reform within the family court system. They believe this tragedy could have been prevented.

“He was just mentally unstable. I’m angry about it,” said Clark. “It’s just – things could have been done differently.”

Family and friends who gathered on Hollywood Beach lit candles and displayed pictures of Melody to honor the toddler.

Her memory lives on, as they fight for changes that could prevent another child’s death.

Melody’s family has created a GoFundMe page to assist with legal and memorial expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

