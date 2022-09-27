Ian remains a powerful category 3 hurricane that’s currently over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Ian is moving mainly northward, but a gradual veer to the northeast is expected on Wednesday. Overall, the system is likely to make landfall (earlier than once thought) during the afternoon or evening on Wednesday. What area is most at risk for a direct strike? From Fort Myers to the Tampa vicinity. Regardless, its intensity is expected to be a major hurricane (and potentially a Cat 4).

Even as Ian makes an approach for the Gulf side of Florida, it’s a large and strong enough system that widespread significant rain is likely. Currently, all of south Florida is under a Street Flood Watch with flooding concerns that will carry over into Wednesday and Thursday. Winds of tropical storm force are possible, even for SE Florida. That means some winds will be capable of reaching 39 mph or higher with strong gusts. Stay tuned to Channel 7 for all the details.