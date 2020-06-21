Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 97,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,100

(WSVN) - There are now more than 97,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,161 deaths.

As of 11:00 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 97,291 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,494 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 25,790 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 11,155 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 10,754 and 162 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 13,037 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.