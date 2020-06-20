Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 93,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,100

(WSVN) - There are now more than 93,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,144 deaths.

As of 11:30 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 93,797 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,049 from Friday’s update.

There are now 25,080 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 10,837 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 10,506 and 158 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 12,939 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.