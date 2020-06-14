Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 75,500 Florida cases, deaths near 3,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 75,500 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,931 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 75,568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,016 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 21,917 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 8,928 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 8,833 and 129 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 11,942 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

