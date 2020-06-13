Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 73,000 Florida cases, deaths near 3,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 73,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,925 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 73,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,581 from Friday’s update.

There are now 21,633 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 8,864 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 8,442 and 128 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 11,874 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.