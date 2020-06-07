Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 63,000 Florida cases, deaths hit 2,700

(WSVN) - There are now more than 63,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,700 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 63,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,180 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 19,547 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 7,804 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 7,230, and 111 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 10,942 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.