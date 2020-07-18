Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 337,000 Florida cases, deaths near 4,900

(WSVN) - There are now more than 337,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,895 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 337,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,328 from Friday’s update.

There are now 81,026 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 38,131 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 25,045, and 810 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 20,632 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

