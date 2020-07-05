Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 200,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,600

(WSVN) - There are now more than 200,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,731 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 200,111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,059 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 47,011 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 21,239 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 16,836, and 367 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 15,895 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

