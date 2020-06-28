Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 141,000 Florida cases, deaths surpass 3,400

(WSVN) - There are now more than 141,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,419 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 141,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 8,530 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 33,714 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 14,620 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 13,389, and 219 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 14,244 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

