Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 45,500 as deaths near 2,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 45,500 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,973 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 45,588 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 777 from yesterday’s update.

There are now 15,658 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 6,243 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 4,524, and 100 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 8,230 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.