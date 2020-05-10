Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 40,500 as deaths eclipse 1,700

(WSVN) - There are now more than 40,500 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,721 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 40,596 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 595 from yesterday’s latest update.

There are now 14,007 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 5,858 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 3,870, and 88 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 7,171hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

