Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 35,000 as deaths exceed 1,300

(WSVN) - There are now more than 35,400 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,364 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 35,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 735 from yesterday’s latest update.

There are now 12,632 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 5,257 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 3,080, and 79 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 5,945 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

