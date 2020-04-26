Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 31,500 as deaths exceed 1,000

There are now more than 31,500 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,074 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 31,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 689 from yesterday’s latest update.

There are now 11,351 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 4,729 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 2,697, and 78 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 4,957 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

