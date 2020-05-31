Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases pass 56,000 as deaths eclipse 2,400

(WSVN) - There are now more than 55,400 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,451 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 56,163 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 739 from Thursday’s update.

There are now 18,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 7,123 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 5,996, and 108 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 10,190 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

