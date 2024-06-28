MIAMI (WSVN) - Children of all ages are making a splash at Jungle Island’s newest addition.

The park on Friday hosted 50 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade for a preview of its newest summer attraction, Jungle Splash.

It includes three slides, wading pools and a playground to help kids beat the heat during the hot summer days.

“The kids love it, and the parents love it, too,” said Michael Sin with Jungle Island. “We have our beer garden, we also have private cabanas where the parents can relax. It’s really gotten a lot of great feedback from both kids and adults.”

The children at Friday’s preview event also got to explore the rest of the island to see rare animals. They were also treated to a free lunch.

