From a galaxy far, far away … and because it’s so far, far away, we’re taking the ultimate galactic road trip.

We’re catching up with the cast of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.” They’re telling us all about dodging crazy aliens, dangerous planets and mysterious characters.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers (as Wim): “Don’t you ever wanna do something exciting?”

Robert Timothy Smith (as Neel): “Like what?”

Imagine kids, lost in deep space, with no sense of direction … just chaos. Kind of like me, when I’m trying to use Google Maps.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers (as Wim): “We’re lost. Really lost.”

They’ve sure got the guts, but for being light years away from home, these characters were light years away from boring,

Kyriana Kratter: “I was figuring out, a combo obetween how robotic and, like, cyber-like I should be, and I actually had, like, a talk with [show creator] Jon [Watts], and he gave me the creative freedom to kinda make the character my own and kinda create it.”

And let’s just say the set was definitely an out-of-this-world experience for the kiddos.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers: “Oh, my gosh, the buttons were so much fun to press. It was so practical, and the sets were so unique. All the different sets were so much fun. The practical sets, the non-practical sets, they are all so different.”

Now, enter Jude Law. He’s playing a mysterious mentor.

Jude Law: “The young ones meet Jod, having blasted off from their home planet, and are really looking for anyone who will, you know, give them some sense of hope of returning. Some of the team, some of the gang, are a little skeptical; some are just wide-eyed and want to believe that he’s good, in fact, that he’s a Jedi.”

But tell us, is he really the ally they think he is? Or should we run?

Jude Law: “He sees some kind of angle with them. I think he sees some opportunity there, of, you know, getting something out of it.”

And the kids sure got something out of acting with Jude, too.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong: “He’s so, like, grounding, and when I would have a scene with him, like, it made me, like, act better.”

“Skeleton Crew” is not your typical Star Wars story, ’cause when you’re lost in the galaxy, at least you’ve got each other … and a few new alien friends who may want to eat you.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers: “It’s a journey for you. As well as it’s a journey for the character, it’s also a journey for you. You’re kind of viewing it through their – through the children’s eyes, and that’s why it’s so special.”

The first two episodes of “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” are set to debut on Disney+ on Dec. 3. The remaining six episodes will be released weekly thereafter.

