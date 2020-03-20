Jack and Jill’s Children Center distributing meals to students

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jack and Jill Children’s Center is teaming up with Feeding South Florida to package and distribute nutritious meals to students who are out of school in Fort Lauderdale.

They passed out breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18 at no cost.

“We’re here today to make sure our kids stay healthy and nutritious through this time,” Alana Wortsman of Jack and Jill children’s Center said.

Jack and Jill will do this again Saturday at their center along West Broward Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

