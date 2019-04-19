Italian gravestone maker accused of hiding drugs at cemetery

ROME (AP) — Italian police say officers found more than a kilogram (2.4 pounds) of cocaine allegedly hidden at a Rome cemetery and arrested a 42-year-old gravestone maker.

Police said Thursday that officers in plainclothes entered the Verano Monumental Cemetery after noticing a car going in at high speed. Police say the driver entered a chapel and removed the grave marker from a burial recess.

Officers reported finding cocaine, scales and other drug-related items in the hiding place on Wednesday.

A few meters (yards) from the first spot the police officers spotted another loose gravestone and found a handgun and ammunition.

Police identified the person arrested as marble worker who makes gravestones. He was detained on charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of weapons.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.