PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – It was a gem of a find for one worker sifting through piles of debris left behind in areas hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Joe Kovach, an engineering inspector with Pinellas County Public Works, oversees hurricane debris collection at a site near Tampa.

He said that while searching a big pile from Hurricane Helene, a contractor found a treasure. It was a small black box with a ring inside.

“It truly is incredible,” said Kovach. “Somehow, some way, he looked down, and it was right at his feet, and he picked it up and saw the little note in there with the ring.”

That note reads: “I was 18 when my parents gave it to me.”

7News won’t show a picture of the actual ring because Kovach wants the owner to describe it before he hands it over.

“I feel like something like this wasn’t meant to be thrown in a pile like that,” said Kovach.

He said both piles of debris from the storms are coming from unincorporated residents, who live in the northern area of the county.

So Kovach has a general idea of where the owner lives.

“It could have been from Ozona, Palm Harbor, you know, in those areas. That’s what I’m thinking,” he said. “No way to tell, to be honest with you.”

Now Kovach hopes something good can come from the piles of destruction that he works around, and he’s on a mission to return the ring to its rightful owner.

“Just trying to do something positive out of, obviously, something that’s affected all of our communities,” said Kovach.

Pinellas County officials are asking anyone with information to send them a direct message on their Facebook page.

