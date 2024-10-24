MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found along the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

City of Miami police and Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of an unresponsive person on I-195 eastbound, just east of Biscayne Boulevard at around 10 a.m., Thursday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed the covered body in the grassy area adjacent to the eastbound lanes of the causeway.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited as authorities continue their investigation.

