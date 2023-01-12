Rub me, touch me, ply me with Champagne. You’re going to love it even more at a couple of South Florida spas, where you’re in store for some good vibrations and great bubbly.

Hello, 2023! Let’s get your “new year, new you” mantra started with a couple of trips to the spa.

Over at JW Marriott Turnberry in Aventura, âme Spa’s newest treatment is all about positive vibes.

Liliana Grajales, âme Spa & Wellness Collective: “For the month of January, which is a month that usually a lot of people like to reboot, we actually came up with ‘Journey to Wellness.'”

And this healing journey will help keep you balanced through vibrations.

Liliana Grajales: “We receive you with a sound bowl cleansing, and then, after that, you are going to relax a little bit.”

A pick-me-up from your holiday food coma is a must. So is a much needed cleanse.

Liliana Grajales: “We are the only property that offers lymphatic drainage with sound therapy. It promotes drainage five times more powerful than just a massage.”

I am all for “five times more powerful,” and if that’s not enough, try a detox through a swaddle of infrared light.

Liliana Grajales: “Within the cocoon is gemstones and light therapy, so it is heated up, and you are actually promoted to sweat.

After being inside the cocoon, guests are feeling transformed from a caterpillar into a soaring butterfly.

Emily Quintero: “I 100% recommend it. I just feel rejuvenated, recharged, and it just took a lot of stress off my body.”

Caroline Wilmot, mySpa: “So we are at mySpa, located in the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami. We are featuring our signature Champagne Mud Wrap.”

Nothing like the sound and smell of Champagne to kick off your new year.

Caroline Wilmot: “It will start with dry body brushing, and then a handmade, specially created Champagne salt scrub.”

The scrub is designed to remove dead skin cells, leaving you open for the good stuff: seaweed.

Caroline Wilmot: “We then apply that seaweed to the back, to the feet, to the hands, and you’ll be wrapped, and while you’re wrapped, leaving that seaweed do its job, once the seaweed is removed, we finish with a beautiful hydrating milk.”

Nothing goes to waste at mySpa. Guests will get to enjoy the remaining bubbly inside the beautiful relaxation room.

Kristy Guzman: “I was looking for something to make me feel energized and to feel just great, and that’s exactly what happened today. I was left feeling amazing afterwards.”

FOR MORE INFO:

âme Spa & Wellness Collective

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 West Country Club Drive

Aventura, FL 33180

305-933-6930

amewellness.com

mySpa Miami

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza, Plaza Level

Miami, Florida 33131

305-372-4444

myspamiami.com

