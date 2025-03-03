MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A young Miramar man is opening up and sharing his story a day after, police said, he was struck while riding his bicycle by a driver who took off from the scene, leading officers to take one person into custody.

His left forearm and hand bandaged and in a sling, 18-year-old Hugo Batista showed 7News the injuries he suffered when he was struck in his neighborhood, Saturday evening.

“I have minor road rash, and the major thing is really, just my wrist is broken in both places: one fracture and the other side is broken,” he said.

He might be hurt, but Batista is thankful to be alive.

“I’m feeling very blessed. I’m feeling like I have a new day,” he said.

A good Samaritan recorded cellphone video of his exchange with the driver of a work van. The good Samaritan believes this motorist was responsible for the crash,

“You realize you just did a hit-and-run, right?” the good Samaritan is heard saying to the driver.

“He just kind of left me there to die, in a sense. You know, he just hit me and took off,” said Batista.

According to Miramar Police, the incident happened on Pembroke Road, near Arcadia Drive.

Batista said he had been working on his bike prior to the crash.

“I work on my bike and stuff like that, so I’ll fix something and go try it out, fix something, try it out,” he said. “I guess I was taking a little trip around the block.”

What happened next, Batista said, is a blur.

“I don’t remember being in the ambulance, I don’t remember talking to my family or my friends, I don’t remember being on the floor. I only remember just kind of waking up in the hospital,” he said.

But other people were there and paying attention. Someone called 911, and the good Samaritan who recorded video went after who he believed was the driver responsible.

“This man just cut somebody else off,” the witness is heard saying in the video.

“This good Samaritan took this video, and he had basically followed this guy and let him know that what he’s doing is wrong, and he has to come back to the scene and take accountability for what’s going on,” said Batista.

“Come back here, come back!” the good Samaritan is heard telling the alleged driver in the video.

Detectives said they were able to get information on the subject and located him at an address in Miramar.

Investigators said they found a vehicle at this location with damage consistent with the crash.

When they apprehended the subject, detectives said, he also admitted to the hit-and-run. However, as of late Sunday night, police have not confirmed whether this individual is the same person seen in the cellphone video.

As for Batista, he is grateful that people came to his aid, and he hopes this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“It’s really sad that people don’t stop to do what they got to do in situations like that,” he said, “I mean, I just say to all the people in South Florida to be careful and to be careful especially for bikers. You know, we’re trying to get home at the end of the day, you know what I’m saying? We have family to get to.”

Police have not specified what charges the alleged driver may be facing.

