Hurricane Ian made landfall as a “high end” Category 4 system in SW Florida Wednesday afternoon. Since then, its intensity is coming down (as the center is no longer over water). Ian will remain a dangerous tropical system into Thursday as it crosses central Florida. Over the past few days, Ian has made a huge impact all the way from the Cayman Islands and Cuba to pivoting into the Sunshine State. It’s not going to end with Florida, unfortunately. The National Hurricane Center has begun to issue advisories for both South Carolina and North Carolina. The reason? Ian is forecast to eventually track into the Atlantic (as a tropical storm) before heading into the Carolina’s. As Ian moves farther away, local conditions will improve from Thursday into Friday. Winds will be coming down across south Florida. Then, drier air will sweep in.

