MIAMI (WSVN) - Prosecutors played a recording that, they said, provides a chilling first-person account of how a teenage boy fatally stabbed his mother at their Hialeah apartment.

Cameras captured 13-year-old Derek Rosa, his hands in cuffs and his head down, as the recording was played during a court hearing, Thursday.

The recording captured a police officer questioning the teen.

“So you went to sleep around 10,” said the officer.

“Yes,” said Rosa.

“And then what?” said the officer.

“I woke up, went to the kitchen. I grabbed one of the kitchen knives, and I went to her room and then I…” said Rosa.

“It’s OK, you can say it,” said the officer.

“I killed her,” said Rosa.

Prosecutors said Rosa explained how he took the life of his mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia, inside their home on the night of Oct. 12.

“You killed her? All right, what type of knife was it? Do you know?” said the officer in the recording.

“It was a kitchen knife,” said Rosa.

“That big?” said the officer.

“Yeah,” said Rosa.

“What color was the handle?” said the officer.

“Purple,” said Rosa.

“Purple?” said the officer.

“Yes,” said Rosa.

“OK. Your mom was sleeping?” said the officer.

“Yeah, she was sleeping,” said Rosa.

An investigator testified that Rosa’s online search history shows he did his homework.

“He typed in the words ‘the carotid artery image diagram,'” said the investigator. “After that, ‘What is the best place to stab someone?'”

The teen is accused of using a large kitchen knife to kill his mother while she slept, with his infant sister sleeping nearby.

A baby monitor captured a picture that night of a person standing over Garcia.

After the killing, investigators said, Rosa sent a photo to a friend that appears to show blood on his hand.

Rosa has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at Metro West Detention Center, an adult facility that opened a juvenile wing in October.

In court Thursday, the teen’s defense team continued to push for a move to a juvenile-only facility.

Rosa’s alleged confession was introduced as evidence, as prosecutors argued he should stay right where he is.

An investigator also testified in court that Garcia had 46 stab wounds.

The hearing to determine where Rosa should be jailed is set to continue on Friday,

