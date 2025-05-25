MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An aviation sensation took over the skies above Miami Beach this holiday weekend as jets flew high and military ships showed their might.

The Hyundai Air & Sea Show returned Saturday to delight spectators on the sand along Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th streets.

Families, veterans and first-timers came together to honor those who serve. For many, it’s not just a show, but something personal.

“It means a lot to me and my family, ’cause Grandpa’s in the military, my brother’s in it right now, and I’m leaving in August, so it’s a big day for all my family,” said attendee Chase Sheek.

“The sacrifices that people have given to this country, right? Freedom, you know, comes at a cost, and it comes at the cost of the lives that people like myself or others have paid,” said Air Force Reserve Command Chief Israel Nunez, “and so, I think it’s a sobering and humbling reminder not to take things for granted.”

The dazzling display of military might and airborne prowess will be back on the beach Sunday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.. For tickets and more details, click here.

