HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood is adding a sprawling underwater attraction for divers and snorkelers.

City officials on Thursday said they have partnered with Ocean Rescue Alliance International for its near shore reef project, “Guardians of the Reef.”

The undertaking is a first-of-its-kind, snorkel-friendly artificial reef combining science, art and sustainability.

“We’re looking to do reef restoration, create marine habitat and invite people for ecotourism,” said Hollywood Commissioner Adam Gruber. “Our oceans here in South Florida, this is a tropical paradise, and we need to protect them, and this is a step in the right direction.”

More than 50 unique structures will be displayed in the coastal waters of Hollywood Beach, including 12 custom-designed sculptures and 38 habitat modules.

