Get ready for the hottest birthday party of the year. The annual Hollywood Salsa Fest is celebrating its 10th anniversary Saturday at ArtsPark in Young Circle. If you want to eat, drink and swing those hips — this is the place to be.

All the flavors, foods and sounds of Latin culture are being celebrated at the 10th annual Hollywood Salsa Fest. Oh — and there’s another milestone being saluted, as well.

Melina Almodovar: “We are having a wonderful salsa festival for the 10th year in a row and we’re also celebrating the centennial of the City of Hollywood.”

This two-for-one free birthday party is a deep dive into Hispanic happiness.

Melina Almodovar: “We have six bands. We have Latin food, we have dancers, we have everything that is Latin and Salsa music-based.”

You won’t be able to stop shaking your bon-bon, because some amazing musical acts will hit the amphitheater stage.

Melina Almodovar: “And our headliner is José Alberto “El Canario,” who is a Latin Grammy award winner and an American Grammy award winner.”

You know who else will be rocking the event? Melina Almodovar!

Not only has she been telling us all about the event, she’ll be fronting her band when they perform the song she wrote about the festival’s big birthday.

Melina Almodovar: “We have written a wonderful new song for the 10-year anniversary of Hollywood Salsa Fest. It’s called “Baila Hollywood” which means Dance Hollywood.”

Just so you know, this is South Florida’s largest free salsa party. Fans of all ages have been packing the park for a decade.

Melina Almodovar: “We pride ourselves in bringing people together of all creeds, Hispanic, American, we have all kinds of people that come to our festival and we’re super proud of that.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hollywood Salsa Festival

April 13 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

ArtsPark at Young Circle

1 N Young Cir, Hollywood, FL 33020

http://hollywoodsalsafestival.com/



